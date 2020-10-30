Here Are All the Costumes Celebs Wore to Their At-Home Halloweens

It’s that time of year again. Photo: Instagram

Social-distancing measures and an ongoing global pandemic may have forced (some) celebrities to stay at home for Halloween, but that didn’t stop them from devoting their considerable time and resources to going all out on their costumes, as per usual. This year’s batch of A-list costumes saw its customary share of topical pop-culture references (with more than a few allusions to Tiger King and Schitt’s Creek) as well as a few timeless classics like “Sexy Power Rangers,” “Sexy Little Red Riding Hood,” and, of course, “Sexy Freddy Krueger.” Here are a few of the funniest, strangest, and most extravagant of 2020’s celebrity Halloween costumes, to pay tribute to this most horrifying of years.

Here we have the aforementioned Sexy Power Rangers, brought to you by Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria and Sofia Villarroel, and Carter Gregory.

Kelly Ripa blessed us with not one but two (sort of) timely costumes, Moira Rose of Schitt’s Creek, and Joe Exotic of Tiger King.

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban delivered Halloweek’s most elaborate Tiger King costumes, with Kardashian as Carole Baskin, Cheban as Joe Exotic, and perhaps best of all, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West as the tigers. Grrrrrr!

Bella Thorne also sported two costumes, one with sister Dani Thorne as fairies-by-way-of-a-rave and another as Little Red Riding Hood.

Saweetie somehow managed to dress up as all three members of Destiny’s Child in a tribute to “Bootylicious.”

Vanessa Hudgens, taking her cues from Cabaret.

Halsey as a very lifelike Corpse Bride.

Mindy Kaling, in an incredible power move, went as Devi from her own show, Never Have I Ever.