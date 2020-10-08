Shoo fly, please never stop bothering this terrible man. Photo: Getty Images

Tonight during the one and only Vice Presidential debate of the election, a truly unexpected and unbelievable event occurred: Conversion therapy proponent Mike Pence wasn’t asked a single question about his stance on LGBTQ issues days after Supreme Court Justices Alito and Justices Thomas openly attacked same-sex marriage. Just kidding! A fly flew on Pence’s head and everyone absolutely lost their goddamn mind. At approximately 10:16 PM EST, a fly was somehow able to get past the high-tech plexiglass barrier separating Pence from his debate opponent Senator Kamala Harris, and landed on the Vice President’s head for all the world to see. For two unadulterated minutes, American citizens sat in awe, wondering when Mike Pence was going to address the act that a literal insect was perched upon his head while he discussed police brutality. That moment never came as Pence apparently didn’t notice that he had a fly in his hair on national television because he is made of wax he was so focused on standing by law enforcement while condemning looters and rioters. After what felt like an eternity, the fly flew away, most likely to get into hair and makeup for an interview with Rachel Maddow about the debate.

Obviously, the internet took the fly moment and ran wild with it, doling out fly jokes with reckless abandon, with multiple twitter accounts inspired by the fly going viral after the debate. Sadly, the lifecycle of the fly jokes poignantly mimicked the lifecycle of a fly: both were incredibly short in nature. But even so, for a brief, shining moment in our nation’s history, everyone on the internet was laughing at the same thing: the comic absurdity of a fly landing on the Vice President’s head, and no one can take that away from us. For two glorious minutes, the fly had a point, was a legend, an icon, and was the moment. You can relive some of the best fly jokes below as you google “is Mike Pence made of human skin?” and wonder what celebrity SNL is gonna get to play the fly on Saturday. Our money’s on Jeff Goldblum.

the fly knew it's 2 minute limit pic.twitter.com/eNwQrxxscy — Danielle 🏳️‍🌈 (@DanielleForPA) October 8, 2020

Unfortunately, a fly got more air time during the #VPDebate than LGBTQ issues did. — GLAAD (@glaad) October 8, 2020

The man is decomposing live on television. pic.twitter.com/2bDipVCIrK — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) October 8, 2020

WME has signed the fly — Drew Anderson (@imdrewanderson) October 8, 2020

.@ fly would you be interested in an interview on my Instagram live? you’d be an iconic guest pic.twitter.com/XgXb76L124 — ziwe (@ziwe) October 8, 2020

The fly on the phone with his friends like “Yasss bitch did you see me on TV??” pic.twitter.com/XYDkXDQj4g — Kwan 🌊 #BLM (@KwanWho) October 8, 2020

You know what flies are attracted to. pic.twitter.com/zivYwN82sb — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) October 8, 2020

If SNL doesn’t get Jeff Goldblum to play the fly in this week’s episode, they’re missing a massive opportunity. — Lauren Ash (@lauren_ash) October 8, 2020

BREAKING: The fly on Pence’s head has contracted COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/XorWrxiuLk — Luke Mones (@LukeMones) October 8, 2020