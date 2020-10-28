Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Made Ty Dolla $ign Third Wheel at the BET Hip Hop Awards

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko wasted no time getting reacquainted on the BET Hip Hop Awards stage. The once-off, now-on-again couple linked up to perform their song “Body Language” off Sean’s stellar new album Detroit 2. Oh, and Ty Dolla $ign was there, too, playing third wheel from a separate stage. After you call your own album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, don’t be surprised when things like this happen. Back to Sean and Jhené: The two performed on a red-hot set arranged like a bedroom, dancing and grinding their way over to the bed like we weren’t even watching. Aiko’s vocals were the clear highlight — we’d bet they were smoother than those bedsheets. We’ll leave you with these two now.

