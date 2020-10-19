Photo: Walt Disney Pictures

The Sanderson Sisters are currently scheduled to return to Earth for Disney+’s upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel, but they’ve apparently been granted a temporary reprieve from the Devil himself to keep your spirits up this Halloween season. On Sunday, Bette Midler posted a behind-the-shroud glimpse at her dance rehearsal with fellow Hocus Pocus stars, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, as they get ready to perform as the weird siblings for Midler’s yearly benefit gala Hulaween.

Their virtual spooktacular, titled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover, benefits the New York Restoration Project, which helps renovate and restore city green space, and will be hosted by the Mistress of Darkness herself, Elvira.

In case Winifred, Sarah, and Mary aren’t enough reason to tune it, the evening will also feature appearances by Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Todrick Hall, George Lopez, Jennifer Hudson, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, and Kenan Thompson, among other “surprises guests.”

So get your $10 ticket for the event now, which kicks off Friday, October 30 at 8:00 p.m. EST, and let the sisters put a spell on you via Bette’s Instagram sneak peek below. Apparently the trio only had to sacrifice their wig quality instead of a human child this time around, which is… it’s a fair exchange, all thing considered.