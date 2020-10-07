Betty Gilpin Mourns GLOW, ‘Where Everybody Got to Do Their Dream’

Photo: Erica Parise/Netflix

For Liberty Belle, for justice, and for sending a lot of hate mail to Netflix. Days after the streaming service reversed course and canceled GLOW due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the show’s gorgeous ladies, Betty Gilpin, has written a gorgeous eulogy for her time in the ring. Published in Vanity Fair, Gilpin expressed sadness that “the best job I’ll ever have” is over, and thanked creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, whom she knew prior to GLOW, for “changing” her life. “It’s sad and weird to end this way. But we did get to do it thirty times,” Gilpin wrote. “Apparently numbers-wise GLOW really only appealed to men in kimonos and women in cat hair, who as far as I’m concerned are the beating heart of the arts and the reason to keep waking up. In a world with so much wickedness, I am so very grateful I got to spend three years in Oz.”

“It’s a show that was a weird island in time where everybody got to do their dream,” Gilpin continued, praising the sea of “clown-women around me wearing no pants who made me laugh so hard” every day. “And in a real backhanded All About Eve move, in this metaphor I’m going to cast myself as Dorothy and Alison Brie as the Scarecrow. Because, of course, I’m going to miss you most of all.” Gilpin, who was nominated for three Emmys for her GLOW performance, also encouraged people to step away from their phones and watch the show for a nice escape. Who knows, maybe you’ll love it, too.