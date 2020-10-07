Bill Murray Shows Off His Rusty Knives

Bill Murray hasn’t aged a day since he was a cast member on Saturday Night Live; he’s aged thousands of days. So to celebrate his 70th birthday, Murray had a birthday party at Rockefeller Center and shared photos of his birthday party on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, dialing in from a Snoopy phone with comically bad audio quality. Because he was acting every bit his age (and looking fine as ever, by the way), he decided to make like Kimmel’s kids and do a bit of Zoom virtual classroom show-and-tell. Because this is Bill Murray, though, he just showed off some sort of cursed yard-sale knife block full of rusty knives that he pulled out one by one. Murray seems super-proud of his very rusty old knives, saying “this is almost like a magic act” as he unsheathes them one by one. “Now, I’m gonna work on juggling them.” Please, Sofia Coppola, let Bill Murray juggle knives in your next movie.

