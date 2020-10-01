Billie Eilish Resurrects ‘No Time to Die’ With a Music Video

There’s no guarantee we’re seeing No Time to Die the movie anytime soon as the fall release calendar continues to shuffle, but in the meantime, here’s something else called “No Time to Die” that you can watch. Billie Eilish returned to her epic theme for the new Bond release, debuting a music video on October 1. (She’d moved past the song in July with new single “my future.”) It features Eilish, giving us smokey lounge-singer vibes in black-and-white, cut with clips from the film and Daniel Craig’s final performance as James Bond. Eilish released the song, which she made with her brother Finneas along with new Bond orchestrator Hans Zimmer, in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the film’s release. Originally set to come out in April, No Time to Die is now set for a November 20 release in the U.S. — putting Eilish on track to nab an Oscar nomination while she’s still a teen.

Related