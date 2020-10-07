Billie Eilish has had quite the roller coaster of a year. The pop prodigy was riding high off her record-setting Grammys haul when she started her Where Do We Go? world tour in early March, but got just three shows in before canceling the remainder of her dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Never mind that her hopes of getting an Oscar nomination this year for her Bond theme are now dashed, with No Time to Die moving to 2021.) But those of us looking to escape into dark, moody pop music during these trying times will still get a chance. Eilish is taking her tour virtual, performing a livestream concert from an unspecified Los Angeles venue on October 24 at 6 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now for the show, taking place on Eilish’s website with help from streaming platform Maestro. A portion of the proceeds will go to Crew Nation, which is raising funds for out-of-work tour and live-event crew members — all the more important now, with President Donald Trump effectively halting more coronavirus stimulus negotiations ahead of the election. Snag a Billie Eilish ticket, though, and at least you’ll have one thing to be in love with about your future.
Kids Only Have to Drag Parents to Living Room for Billie Eilish Concert Now
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation