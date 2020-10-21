Blackpink Served a Performance From a ’50s Diner on Kimmel

The Blinks have officially been fed. Blackpink took the stage live from South Korea on the October 20 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, bringing a bright performance of their new song “Lovesick Girls” from an equally bright stage. The girls performed the song, off their debut album The Album, on a ’50s-inspired neon set with a diner (that has ice cream, of course) and a swanky convertible. And how fitting, because they served. The on-point dance moves and that perfectly shoutable chorus from this thematic set had us reminiscing about The Tour that could’ve been, but in the meantime, it was a performance you’ll surely fall in love with.

