Photo: WireImage

In a “very nice” surprise, Amazon Prime dropped Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, also known as Borat 2, early on Thursday, October 22, just in time to serve as the perfect distraction for the final presidential debate. After the film dropped, Sacha Baron Cohen hosted a live Q&A with Borat followed by a Very Good Dancing Party with Top DJ! During the Q&A, Borat answered questions off the cuff and then engaged his virtual audience with his sweet, sweet moves. As per usual, Borat had a lot to say and wasn’t shy about sharing. On America? “Trump made America great again by making it like Kazakhstan.” On cops? “Cops are so keen to make friends with Black people that they stop their cars.” On the Kardashians? His favorite sister is Kim, his second favorite sister is Kris, and “the hottest sister to make hand to” is Rob, naturally.