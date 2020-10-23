In a “very nice” surprise, Amazon Prime dropped Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, also known as Borat 2, early on Thursday, October 22, just in time to serve as the perfect distraction for the final presidential debate. After the film dropped, Sacha Baron Cohen hosted a live Q&A with Borat followed by a Very Good Dancing Party with Top DJ! During the Q&A, Borat answered questions off the cuff and then engaged his virtual audience with his sweet, sweet moves. As per usual, Borat had a lot to say and wasn’t shy about sharing. On America? “Trump made America great again by making it like Kazakhstan.” On cops? “Cops are so keen to make friends with Black people that they stop their cars.” On the Kardashians? His favorite sister is Kim, his second favorite sister is Kris, and “the hottest sister to make hand to” is Rob, naturally.
While the whole thing was classic “my wife,” Borat’s best response pertained to certain potentially incriminating moments from the film that have already gone viral (for bettor or worse) involving
the living undead America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani. When asked his thoughts about the controversy surrounding Giuliani’s appearance in the film, Borat stood by his friend Rudy, saying that it was just an “innocent sexy time encounter between a consenting man and my 15 year old daughter.” He even pointed out Giuliani’s friend Donald Trump has done the same thing as Giuliani, and “there are the urine stains to prove it.” His unwavering support for Giluiani was never so clear as when he talked about Giuliani’s experience as a lawyer. “Rudy will not hesitate to reach inside his legal briefs and take out his subpoenas,” said Borat. “Very nice,” indeed.
