It is most pleased for us to be announcing the trailing picture of the tall imposter, Sacha Baron Cohen, as he makes joke of America in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm. In the follow-up, 14 years after the original, Borat is returning to America to try to place his daughter (played by Maria Bakalova, according to the Illuminerdi) in Trump’s corrupt regime by giving her away to Mike Pence. But Borat is as popular as his catchphrases here, so Cohen puts on disguises on top of disguises as he pretends to be “an American.” Along the way, he skewers fraudulent anti-abortion “women’s-health centers,” the Republican response to the coronavirus, and apparently Pence himself. As his daughter says, Borat is “the smartest person on the whole flat world.” Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm hits Prime Video October 23. Chenqui.

