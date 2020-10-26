Desus & Mero & Borat Are an Incredible Improv Team

Last night on Desus & Mero, the co-hosts welcomed their most “illustrious” international guest yet when they had Sacha Baron Cohen on, in character, to promote Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Borat meets his improvisational match in their extended conversation, because Desus and Mero — or “Jesus and Mary” as Borat hears it — respond with “yes, and” to every ridiculous thing Borat says. When Borat asks Desus if his sneaker room is a “manufacturing plant for shoes,” for example, Desus rolls with it. When Borat says his first girlfriend was his mother, Mero says “it’s a beautiful thing.” Desus asks what elections are like in Kazakhstan, and Borat explains, “we have not had election for eleven years.” They have “big problem with voter suppression,” though: “Voters try to suppress government by electing someone else. But they disappear at special voting booth.” What a touching cultural exchange.

Related