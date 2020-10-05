Bowen Yang ‘Threw Everything Against the Wall’ at His SNL Audition

Fresh off his return to Saturday Night Live (as well as a return to Trade Daddy), Bowen Yang appeared on last night’s Watch What Happens Live and, during the after-show, fielded a question from a fan about his audition for SNL. “I just threw everything against the wall … I was like, I don’t think it’s gonna happen, so I’m just gonna have fun with it,” Yang, who worked as a writer prior to joining the cast alongside Chloe Fineman in 2019, explained. “So I did Michiko Kakutani, and I did David Chang — I did all these impressions that I had no business doing, but I still had fun doing them. I did the SoulCycle character. I did the guy from the choking poster — I’ve done a lot of stuff that I’ve somehow brought on to the show. So I got pretty lucky that I just pulled from my auditions.” When asked by Andy Cohen about how he’s “breaking new ground” on the show as an openly gay man and an East Asian, Yang said, “It’s really special. It’s really nice. I feel very honored.” And it worked!

