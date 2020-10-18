Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

If you bolted upright when you read the Beach Boys were set to play a Donald Trump fundraiser in California Sunday, imagine how actual Beach Boys Brian Wilson and Al Jardine felt about it. No, they didn’t both miss their planes to Newport Beach; they simply aren’t among the band members throwing their celebrity behind POTUS. “We have absolutely nothing to do with the Trump benefit today in Newport Beach. Zero,” the pair told Variety Sunday through a spokesperson. “We didn’t even know about it, and were very surprised to read about it in the Los Angeles Times.”

The Times, in fact, reported this morning that the Beach Boys would be bringing their good vibrations to Orange County courtesy of band member and vocal Trump fan Mike Love and the licensed touring edition of the band with which he currently performs. The full Beach Boys line-up hasn’t played together since their 50th reunion tour in 2012, but, if you’re somebody who is reportedly willing to pay between $2,800 and $150,000 per couple to see Trump, clearly you’re not buying that ticket because you care that much about his warm-up acts.