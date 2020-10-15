Here’s Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You Doc Trailer, Just for You

Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming new album, Letter to You, is somehow another feat in the rocker’s nearly 50-year career. He recorded live with the E Street Band over just five days, and you can hear the overflowing energy in that room on the two singles he’s release so far, the title track and “Ghosts.” You’ll also be able to see it too, in an upcoming Apple TV+ documentary about the album, with a new trailer out October 15. The black-and-white clip follows Springsteen during those five days (back in the pre-COVID times of November 2019) at his home studio in a snowy Colts Neck, New Jersey. It also features appearances by the usual suspects, among them guitarist and Sopranos icon Stevie Van Zandt, heir to the E Street Band’s saxophone slot Jake Clemons, and one still-stunning Patti Scialfa. “I started playing the guitar because I was looking for someone to correspond with, and after all this time, I still feel that need to talk to you,” Springsteen narrates. “Age brings perspective, and after all these years, my friends, wherever you are, you are the reason we’re here.” Do you feel those chills? The film hits Apple TV+ on October 23, the same day as the album’s release.

