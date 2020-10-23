The Boss, baby. Photo: Getty Images for The Rainforest

The Boss is back and he’s got something to say to you. Bruce Springsteen has released his latest collection of musings on life and love in the form of an album and an Apple TV+ documentary, both titled Letter To You, which dropped at midnight on Friday, October 23. The 71-year-old recorded the 12-track album with his signature E Street Band in just 5 days at his home studio in Colts Neck, New Jersey (where else?), and the accompanying film documents the process. Both the album and documentary feature Springsteen’s recently released single “Ghost” as well as his closest comrades like guitarist and Sopranos star Stevie Van Zandt, Jake Clemons, and his wife of nearly 30 years Patti Scialfa. While there’s no word on when you’ll get to hear Springsteen sing any of the tunes off Letter To You live, please know that he’ll be practicing them in his bedroom mirror using a tennis racket as a microphone until it’s safe to hit the stage. You can stream Springsteen’s Letter To You below. Nobody does it better than the boss.