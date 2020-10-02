Bryson Tiller Drops New Album, Featuring Drake, Who’s on Another Album Today

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Shutterstock

Bryson Tiller may have been saving up his new songs, but really, he was waiting for October 2 to roll around. The R&B singer-songwriter dropped his much-anticipated third album A N N I V E R S A R Y today, starting beef with copy editors everywhere while also commemorating the fifth anniversary of his debut album Trapsoul, which came out October 2, 2015. Sure, it may have been a bit of a wait since his second album, 2017’s True to Self, but when you think about how this was the first time since 2015 that October 2 fell on a Friday, you’ll realize that Tiller was actually right on time. Tiller started the Trapsoul festivities a week earlier, releasing a deluxe edition with four new tracks — including one featuring the Weeknd — on September 25.

A N N I V E R S A R Y has just a single feature: one Aubrey Drake Graham, rapping and singing about Drake things like relationship problems. But if you’re looking for some real Drake tea, you’ll have to put on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s new joint, SAVAGE MODE II. Drake features on “Mr. Right Now,” making the major claim that he dated SZA:

Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait ’Cause I used to date SZA back in ‘08 If you cool with it, baby, she can still play

Here we are, like Rihanna, trying to enjoy ourselves on a chaotic Friday, still unable to escape this man.