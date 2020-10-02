BTS Remix Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s ‘Savage Love,’ Make It an Even Bigger Hit

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Jason Derulo knows how to make a hit. The R&B singer and TikTok uncle added BTS to his viral success “Savage Love” with teenage producer Jawsh 685, and it’s a match made in online heaven. The band sings in both English and Korean alongside Derulo. Jungkook has the honor of dropping the F-bomb in the chorus, singing “When you kiss me, I know you don’t give two fucks.” It’s enough of a thrill to last the ARMY until November 20, when their next studio album, BE, arrives. The boys initially teased the collab in a TikTok duet with Derulo and Jawsh 685 posted September 27.

The “Savage Love” remix comes just after their very first English-language single, “Dynamite,” which has since landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Savage Love” follows up at No. 9. The song came together after 17-year-old New Zealand–based producer Jawsh685’s “Laxed (Siren Beat)” went viral on TikTok. Derulo added his touch and they dropped “Savage Love (Laxed–Siren Beat).” One of several music videos has over 87 million views. Add the star power of BTS, and let’s just say everyone involved will be eating good for years to come. Listen to the BTS remix below.