Ted Levine as 8 Circle Street’s cinematic resident Jame “Buffalo Bill” Gumb. Photo: Orion Pictures

2020 is already like living in a horror movie; why not go the extra mile and move you and your lotions into 8 Circle Street, located in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, and featured as the on-screen home of serial killer Buffalo Bill in Jonathan Demme’s iconic 1991 thriller The Silence of the Lambs? In case you were wondering if the Realtors are leaning hard into the three-story Victorian home’s cinematic past to sell it, you better believe they are, as their video tour of the house features a copy of the Thomas Harris novel the film is based on, a poster, a TV playing the movie itself, and, of course, a peek at the house’s murder lair, we mean, cellar.

“Everybody always asks, ‘Is there really the hole in the basement?’” the Realtors enthuse. “You’re going to have to come down and see!” While the house might not have a well in which you can store your victims, it does have a pool, a train caboose, and a three-car garage and workshop, all for the asking price of $298,500. You might not know what pain is, but you sure know a deal when you see it.