Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

If it was presented as a thought experiment revealing the limitations of the Copenhagen interpretation of quantum mechanics, we’d say there’s no way two contradictory things can be true at the same time, but this is love we’re talking about, not science, so of course Cardi B and Offset were spotted kissing, dancing, and generally being as undivorced as two people can be at her 28th birthday party in Las Vegas on Saturday, despite the “WAP” star having filed for divorced almost a month ago from the Migos rapper.

As reported by TMZ, who rounded up video of the pair enjoying themelves, Offset also gifted his wife a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with their daughter Kulture’s name embroidered into the car seat. Offset himself posted a series of Instagram Stories from what appears to be the after-after-after-after party, which was basically Cardi and her friends dancing early Sunday morning on what looks like a hotel roof, during which she comedically jumped off a short ledge and gave Offset a vertical lap dance.

The pair’s first court hearing about their divorce isn’t until November 4, so they still have plenty of time to work and/or not work things out before then.