Cardi B Really Didn’t Mean to Post That Nude

Clearly, Cardi B had a little too much fun celebrating her 28th birthday in Las Vegas. We all got a look at the after-after-after-after-party when she accidentally uploaded a naked selfie onto her Instagram Story Tuesday. The “WAP” rapper already yelled at herself and her haters through Twitter voice-tweet, but she also went on Instagram Live (clothed and shrouded in darkness) to explain how she got caught up. Frankly, it’s a warning to us all. The 28-year-old was merely using her selfie camera like a mirror to check to see if her lip was swollen. “I’m taking the fucking picture, and then I fucking press and I see that it’s loading, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture’s loading,’ and he was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa,’” she reenacted the moment, explaining that she turned her phone off to try to stop it from loading. “By the time I turned my phone on and deleted that shit, everybody and their mom saw my big-ass salami-nipple titties,” she joked, because it’s her body. But, of course, Twitter trolls, a.k.a. misogynists, acted like they had a right to comment on her body, too, prompting the hashtag #BoobsOutForCardi in support of her. “When I started hosting, I used to show my boobs all the time because I was a stripper, like fuck it,” Cardi shrugged it off. “Everybody saw my tits. A lot of people are talking shit ‘cause I got some big-ass nipples but that just came with motherhood, I swear to God.” But to the women joining in, she has a quick retort: “I will breastfeed you with this titty, and I will breastfeed your nigga with this one.”

The leaked nude was a sobering end to her over-the-top weekend in Vegas. Offset celebrated her with a billboard saying “Happy Birthday,” a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV (and matching car seat for Kulture), and by spending all day and night with her. Just weeks ago, Chris Evans had a similar leak and the internet rushed to protect his privacy. Cardi B may have wished for some action on her birthday, but she did not invite the whole world. Respect that!