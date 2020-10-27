Carly Rae Jepsen Is Gifting Us a New Christmas Song

Ho ho ho! Photo: Richard Isaac/Shutterstock

Time for some pop math: Carly Rae Jepsen announced that she is releasing an original Christmas single on Friday, October 30, called “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries.” I am crying at the news that she is releasing this new music, ipso facto, by Jepsen’s own logic, it’s Christmas. On Tuesday, Jepsen tweeted the artwork for the single, in which she is method acting as a very glum looking Christmas tree with sad tinsel and a sad, sad star and some sad, sad, sad little bells and ornaments and lights. CRJ has already proven herself as a Christmas queen with her own version of “Last Christmas” and a cute underrated track from the pre-EMOTION era called “Mittens.” Some might argue that it’s too soon to release a Christmas song; that it’s not even Halloween yet. But Jepsen is Canadian, and Canadian Thanksgiving happened weeks ago, so just let us have this.

It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries - out everywhere Friday! pic.twitter.com/Mt4YcjlsEj — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) October 27, 2020