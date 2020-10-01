Cecily Strong’s New Musical-Comedy Series Has a Stacked Cast

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Shutterstock

Back in January, it was reported that SNL star Cecily Strong would star in a musical-comedy series for Apple TV+ that follows “a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone acts as if they’re in a musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can’t leave until they find ‘true love.’” Today, Apple announced the rest of the cast that will join Strong on the show, and it looks very promising and sounds very weird.

Keegan-Michael Key has signed on to play Josh, the “long-term, pragmatic partner” to Strong’s character, Melissa, described as “the last person who wants to be stuck in this magical town.” Alan Cumming will play the town’s mayor, Mayor Menlove, and Ann Harada will play his “oblivious and dutiful wife.” Fred Armisen will portray the town’s religious leader, Reverend Layton, alongside Kristin Chenoweth as his wife, Mildred Layton, “who is in everybody’s business.” Jaime Camil will play Doc Lopez, the “handsome town doctor with an icy heart,” and Jane Krakowski will play his “stunning and sophisticated” wife, named only “the Countess.” Additionally, the cast will include Aaron Tveit as the “town bad boy,” Dove Cameron as “the farmer’s daughter who instantly falls for Josh,” and Ariana DeBose as the town teacher who “struggles to fit into the town’s strict mold.”

The show, which is currently untitled, is created by Despicable Me team Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer. It will feature original music by Paul, and Barry Sonnenfeld (Men in Black) will direct.