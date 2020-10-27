Céline Dion Will Be Near, Far, and Wherever Needed in Her Rom-Dram Debut

Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo//NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Given that approximately 75 percent of the songs in Céline Dion’s catalogue include the words love or angel in them, it comes as no surprise to us that the Canadian songstress will be making her acting debut in a romantic drama. Pâmoison! Per Deadline, Dion will be starring in the cheekily titled Text for You alongside Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which centers around a woman (Chopra Jonas) who, after tragically losing her fiancé, begins to cope by sending “romantic text messages” to his old cell phone. However, the number has been reassigned to a “man across town suffering from similar heartbreak” (Heughan), and the two slowly start to fall in love with each other when they decide to meet. Dion’s role isn’t specified, with Deadline only reporting that her “music and influence gives them the courage to take a chance on love again.” We can only assume this means she’ll be appearing, as herself, as a matchmaker from Quebec.