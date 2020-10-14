Chainsmokers Concert Promoters Charged, Fined $20,000

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Safe & Sound

We’d go out on a limb and say the Chainsmokers did not want something just like this. The organizers of a July Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons where a large group of fans did not social distance or wear masks have been charged with violating New York State’s anti-COVID-19 restrictions. Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office announced the Department of Health’s charge against promoter In the Know Experiences on October 14, along with a $20,000 fine. “As I said immediately following reports of this event, it was an egregious violation of the critical public health measures we have had in place since the beginning of this pandemic to protect New Yorkers from COVID-19,” Cuomo said in a release. “We will continue to hold people and businesses accountable for their actions and the local governments must enforce the rules or else we will hold them accountable as well.”

The Southampton concert, a charity event where tickets ranged from $1,250 to $25,000, was supposed to be a drive-in event, and did conduct temperature checks for guests and provide hand sanitizer. The governor’s announcement cites the organizers for “holding a non-essential gathering and failure to enforce mask wearing.” Southampton approved In the Know’s special event application at the time because it included “numerous” anti-coronavirus measures. But, the state notes, “Critically, the promoter’s Special Events Application omitted reference to a designated ‘friends and family’ section where concertgoers could freely congregate and where mask-wearing was not enforced.” Over 2,150 attended the event — above the number allowed for the event, according to the state’s investigation, which Cuomo announced in July. At the time, the governor made his disgust with the event known, calling it “a gross violation” of pandemic restrictions on a call with reporters. And well, someone had to speak the truth about the Chainsmokers.