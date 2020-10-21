Photo: Getty Images for MAKERS

It’s hard to stay friends with an ex, regardless of your political views. When you side with opposing parties during an election year? It’s damn near impossible. Comedian Chelsea Handler is experiencing this in real time as her ex-boyfriend, rapper and out-of-touch rich person 50 Cent, has recently endorsed Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election purely for his own financial benefit, of course. On Tuesday, 50 Cent shared his recent support for 45 tweeting “[concerned face emoji] I don’t like it!,” in response to a video that jokingly claimed he would become “20 Cent” if Joe Biden wins the election (an uninspired and ultimately false joke, but whatever). “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend,” replied Handler, who briefly dated the rapper in 2010 after he appeared on her talk show, Chelsea Lately. Funnily enough, along with roasting 50 Cent, Handler also unintentionally shaded her other high-profile ex-boyfriend Ted Harbert, the former CEO of Comcast, who we now know is not her favorite ex. Sorry, Ted.

🤦‍♂️oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl. #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/PctWkzrqCP — 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020

At least on 50 Cent’s end, there seems to be no love lost between himself and Handler. The following day, 50 Cent tweeted out a screenshot of Handler’s ex-boyfriend dig with the following message: “[face palm emoji] oh my God this is effecting [sic] my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.” Somehow in their decade apart, 50 Cent must have missed that Handler has become increasingly political, dedicating most of her platform to combatting her own issues with privilege and selfishness like her Netflix series Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea. and her forthcoming HBO Max stand-up special Evolution which drops on Thursday, October 22. Simply put, she’s not the “love triumphs all” type, and her response to 50 Cent’s request to not let politics divide them shows it. “Hey fucker!” I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily!,” wrote Handler. “Black lives matter. That’s you, fucker! Remember?” Well, someone had to remind him eventually. Chelsea, save your hard earned dough and let 50 Cent pay his own taxes - he can afford it. Here’s hoping 50 goes through an Evolution of his own before Election Day, or at the very least, keeps his obsession with trolling out of politics.

Hey fucker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, fucker! Remember? https://t.co/uQsu7DHrRQ — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 21, 2020