Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chris Evans has already done more than enough to steer the American public toward the polls, but he’s going the distance and more with many of his Avengers colleagues to get a particular candidate back in the White House: Joe Biden. On Tuesday, October 20, Evans, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldana will assemble on behalf of the Biden Victory Fund to raise money for the former Vice President and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris.

Titled Voters Assemble! The Cast of the Avengers United for Democracy, the virtual event will gather Captain America and his pals together for a Q&A and trivia night, hosted by the Russo Brothers and attended by Senator Harris herself. While the suggested donation is $25, you can really donate whatever amount you like to to watch the event, which kicks off on Tuesday, October 20th at 6:45 p.m. EST.