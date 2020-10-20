Chris Pratt’s Co-Stars Defend Him After Twitter Declares Him the Worst Chris

Photo: Getty Images

Chris Pratt’s co-stars have apparently mobilized in the wake of a Twitter meme which declared Pratt to be the worst of the Hollywood Chrises. It began with a tweet asking people to pick the worst Chris from a group that included Chrises Pine, Evans, Hemsworth, and Pratt. The overwhelming consensus on Twitter seemed to be that Pratt, whose politics have caused controversy in recent years, is the worst Chris. Pratt’s Avengers: Endgame co-star Robert Downey Jr. came to Pratt’s defense on Instagram, writing in part, “If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness.” Mark Ruffalo also joined in, tweeting, “I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

Twitter was largely unimpressed with Downey Jr. and Ruffalo’s responses, with many asking where this type of impassioned defense was for Brie Larson, who faced intense online harassment for her role in Captain Marvel. Pratt himself has not commented on the meme, though his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, wrote on Instagram, “Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

