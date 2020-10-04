Chris Rock’s SNL Monologue Proposes Some Rules for Becoming President

Live from New York, here’s season 46. With about 500 percent more masks. Noted SNL alum Chris Rock returned to his old stomping grounds to host the show’s first coronavirus-era studio episode, and if you were expecting a pithy recap about our political week from hell, well, Rock has a few thoughts to share about the swamp. And the virus that can be cured by injecting a disinfectant into your body. “President Trump’s in the hospital from COVID and you know, I just want to say my heart goes out to COVID,” he began. “I think we need to renegotiate our relationship to the government. Joe Biden should be the last president ever. We need a whole new system.”

“I mean, what job do you have for four years no matter what?” Rock continued, questioning if we need to dismantle the Senate and Congress, or impose term limits, to ensure political unity. “Show me one job. Like if you hired a cook and he was making people vomit every day, do you sit there and go, ‘Well, he’s got a four-year deal. We’ve just got to vomit for four more years.’ If anybody can be the president, then anybody can be the president. There should be some rules for being a president. You realize there’s more rules to a game show than running for president? Donald Trump left a game show to run for president because it was easier.”

“Do the Democrats even want to win?” Rock added. “The Democrats just keep putting up 75-year-old people to run against Trump … we’ve got to take this serious. We’ve got to get out there, we’ve got to vote. But they don’t want us to vote. The government does not want you to vote. Why do I know they don’t want you to vote? Because Election Day is a Tuesday in November. If this show was Tuesday Night Live, it would have got canceled in 1975.” Instead, maybe cancel your plans on November 3 and head to the polls.