Chrissy Teigen Shares That She Has Suffered a Miscarriage

On Thursday, October 1, Chrissy Teigen shared the devastating news that she has suffered a miscarriage. The supermodel, entrepreneur, and social media personality was expecting her third child with husband, singer John Legend. She revealed the news via social media. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote on Instagram. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

In the post, Teigen shared that she and Legend had settled on Jack for the babies name. “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” wrote Teigen. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she continued. “To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Teigen and Legend have two children together, 4-year old Luna and 2-year old Max. Teigen had been very open about her difficult pregnancy, sharing that she was hospitalized over the weekend due to complications with the pregnancy. In her post, she thanked the public for the outpouring of love and support she has received in this difficult time, before concluding with the following: “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020