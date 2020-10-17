Christopher Cross Reveals COVID-19 Almost Killed Him

Photo: Getty Images

Yacht-rock icon Christopher Cross has become the latest celebrity to open up about his coronavirus diagnosis, telling CBS Sunday Morning in a new interview that he nearly died from complications related to the virus. Cross explained that he contracted COVID-19 while traveling to Mexico City with his girlfriend in April, and the couple experienced symptoms for about three weeks upon their return. When Cross did a supermarket trip at the three-week mark, he collapsed when he returned home. He was soon diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which caused his body to attack his nerves. “There was some, you know, come-to-Jesus moments or whatever, where I was looking for any help I could get to get out of this thing, because I wasn’t sure,” Cross said. “It was the worst ten days of my life. I couldn’t walk, could barely move. It was certainly the darkest of times for me, you know? It really was touch-and-go, and tough.”

Cross explained that, following his temporary paralysis and stay in an intensive care unit, he now requires a cane to move around. He also fears that his memory will remain “foggy” and his pre-coronavirus singing voice won’t return. “I’m not a big celebrity, but it’s important for people to know you can get this disease,” Cross concluded. “And so, I felt it was sort of my obligation to share with people: ‘Look, this is a big deal. Like, you’ve got to wear your mask. You’ve got to take care of each other. Because, you know, this could happen to you.’” We hope he sails forward to a smooth recovery.