Cineworld Reportedly Closing U.S. Regal Cinemas and U.K. Locations

In the wake of yet another postponement of the release of No Time to Die, Cineworld is reportedly shuttering Regal Cinemas in the U.S. as well as all its locations in the U.K. and Ireland. Per Variety and Deadline, theaters may be closing this week, and it’s unclear when they will reopen. Cineworld, which acquired Regal Cinemas in 2017, is the largest movie theater chain in the U.K., while Regal Cinemas is the second largest chain in the U.S. Following shutdowns in mid-March, Cineworld reopened in the U.K. in late July and Regal Cinemas reopened in the U.S. in late August. The delay of the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise is just the latest blow to the movie theater industry, which has suffered huge losses during the coronavirus pandemic. Cineworld has reportedly not yet informed employees of the closures.