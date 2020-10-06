Claire Saffitz Gourmet Makes Her Exit From the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen

As we go on/we remember/all the times we/had together Photo: Bon Appétit/YouTube

The stress of crafting Skittles and Twinkies from scratch wasn’t enough for BA Test Kitchen pastry chef Claire Saffitz to throw in the towel, but the 2020 Bon Appétit mass exodus was. On October 6, Saffitz announced on Instagram that she has “decided not to continue the relationship” with Condé Nast Entertainment, which produces the video content for Bon Appétit’s YouTube channel. In her statement, Saffitz acknowledges her coworkers’ allegations of racist treatment and unequal payment in the workplace, writing, “I’m grateful to Bon Appétit and CNE for the opportunity to build my career on their platforms, but this opportunity was not granted equally to all. I respect and support the decisions of many of my colleagues to blaze new trails.”

Saffitz was a breakout star of the YouTube channel, becoming the source of many memes and weird Internet crushes. In her Instagram letter, Saffitz promises to be more of a presence on social media, especially as her new book Dessert Person is slated to come out in a few weeks. Another one bites the crust.