Clare Crawley Has Been Liking Tweets About The Bachelorette Forcing Her to Leave

The common narrative surrounding this season’s historically juicy Bachelorette is that Clare Crawley, after falling in love with a certain contestant, initiates a departure a few episodes in and gets swiftly replaced by franchise alum Tayshia Adams. Things are rosy, and life goes on. However, as first brought to our attention by Entertainment Tonight, Crawley’s recent social-media activity suggests that her exit from the show is far more complex than an Irish good-bye amid a pandemic, and perhaps wasn’t even her idea at all. In a series of tweets that she “liked” on Twitter over the weekend, Crawley gave her silent approval to comments that stated producers “were trying to force her out,” and reports of her misbehavior at the show’s resort were “hard to believe considering how bad she wanted” to be a Bachelorette lead over the past few years.

“I really feel like they are giving her a bad edit. They are feeding into the narrative and the rumors and making it seem like it was Clare’s decision that this ended and I feel like that’s not the case,” another “liked” tweet read. “They had Tayshia quarantined nine days after Clare started filming. They wanted to remove Clare. And I just don’t think it’s fair. Production knows exactly what they were doing.” As of publishing time, Crawley still “likes” all of these tweets, and they can all be perused here.

This is the second indication from Crawley that her Bachelorette season unfurls in a different way than what has been heavily reported by gossip and spoiler websites. During her first post-filming media appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Crawley said it’s “false” that she and her foxy contestant of choice, Dale Moss, depart early together. “It didn’t happen like that,” she put it at the time. We, and Reality Steve, must be feeling pretty dumb now.