Kellyanne Conway and William Barr talking, maskless, at the White House’s September 26 announcement of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Seeing as how former Presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway resigned at the end of August, you’d think there wouldn’t be much to say in regards to her involvement in the Trump administration anymore. And there wouldn’t be, if there wasn’t now a COVID-19 outbreak brewing at the White House, and she wasn’t at Trump’s Supreme Court nominee announcement on September 26, and she didn’t just reveal on Twitter that she, too, has coronavirus.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19,” Conway tweeted Friday evening. “My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Of course, if you follow Kellyanne’s teen daughter Claudia Conway on TikTok, you got an early announcement of the former advisor’s coronavirus status, as she scooped her mother’s announcement by about a half hour. “Update my mom has covid,” Claudia Conway wrote on one post. “im furious. Wear your masks. dont listen to our idiot fucking president piece of shit. protect yourself and those around you,” she posted on another.

Earlier in the evening, Claudia Conway was also posting her own suspicions that her mother, like President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, among a growing group of others, had contracted symptomatic coronavirus. “My mom coughing all around the house after trump tested positive for covid,” she captioned one video, which featured audio of Cardi B saying, “That’s suspicious.” In another video, she describes her own symptoms, writing, “when my lungs hurt and its hard for me to breathe,” though in a livestream shortly following mom Kellyanne’s announcement, she says she hasn’t been tested as of yet, but would be tomorrow and is, unfortunately, “pretty sure” she has it.