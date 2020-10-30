Photo: Film Futures

Pain has a face; allow him to show it to you sometime soon on HBO. According to Deadline, Clive Barker has joined director David Gordon Green’s upcoming Hellraiser TV series. The author penned The Hellbound Heart, the 1986 novella on which the 1987 horror classic was based, eventually spawning nine cinematic sequels.

The show will be penned by Mark Verheiden, writer of The Mask, Timecop, and DC’s Swamp Thing series, and Michael Dougherty, the writer behind the horror anthology Trick ‘r Treat and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Green, Danny McBride, Jody Hill, and Brandon James’ Rough House Pictures, which brought you 2018’s Halloween, will also executive produce.

“It’s time the stories went back to their roots,” said Barker, according to Deadline. “I’m eager to bring to a new audience the most powerful and ancient elements of horror: the darkest evil invading our human lives, and how we must find in ourselves the power to resist it.” The show is reportedly a continuation of the Hellraiser mythos, rather than a reboot or remake of the films, though, if you know enough to be afraid of Pinhead in the picture above, you can probably dive right into the series without much of a problem.