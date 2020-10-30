Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Tensions are clearly running high across the nation ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election, not to mention the COVID-19 pandemic, and without our typical cultural release valve of dressing up like a sexy Pennywise from Stephen King’s It and drinking pumpkin-spice Jell-O shots at our cousin’s house, everyone is ready to snap. At least, that’s what we’re assuming happened when CNN Communications’ Twitter account came so tremendously hard for Kirstie Alley on Friday. Of course, Alley, a vocal Trump supporter, was accusing the network of fearmongering over the unchecked spread of the coronavirus, which continues to kill hundreds of Americans every day, but wow, she didn’t even tag them.

“I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers!,” the Scream Queens actress tweeted this morning. “I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!! FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG!”

Responded CNN Communications, “Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel — just like countless viewers did every time ‘Veronica’s Closet’ came on TV. But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask.” Veronica’s Closet, of course, refers to Alley’s one-time NBC sitcom, which aired for three seasons before its eventual cancellation in 2000.

In a follow-up tweet, Alley points out she has not publicly discouraged people from wearing masks, nor spoken ill of the millions who have fallen ill or died from the coronavirus in the United States since March.