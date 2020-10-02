Cobra Kai Will Wax on for a Fourth Season

Kick! Punch! Uh … another kick! We don’t know much about karate, but we do know that Netflix’s Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai, has a season three release date. In a new teaser trailer, we see Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) wake up in the hospital after his fall at the end of last season. But will he be able to fight? It looks like we’ll find out when season three premieres on January 8, 2021. In a statement, Netflix also announced that it has renewed Cobra Kai, which previously called YouTube Red its dojo, for a fourth season. Because Cobra Kai never dies.

