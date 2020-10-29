America’s Sweetheart Marries Scarlett Johansson

Photo: ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Well, they did it. According to People, after delaying their summer ceremony due to COVID-19, Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson have tied the knot in an “intimate ceremony” (we should hope so!) after getting engaged in May of last year. The news comes via the Meals on Wheels Instagram account, which announced their blessed union and asked for the couple’s well-wishers to donate to the food program dedicated to helping the elderly. The post also declared the pair “Jost Married,” which is pretty adorable, so cross that off your list of Weekend Update jokes, everybody.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safe precautions as directed by the CDC,” the announcement reads. “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

The Saturday Night Live co-head writer and the JoJo Rabbit star reportedly started dating in 2017, going public with their relationship in December of that year; Johansson had hosted the late-night show for her fifth time in March 2017. As Jost once noted to Entertainment Tonight, “The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show. So, we’ve kind of known each other since then. She’s the best.” All of which is to say, Michael Che is going to a field day with this.