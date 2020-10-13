Conchata Ferrell, Two and a Half Men Actress, Dead at 77

Conchata Ferrell Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Emmy-nominated actress Conchata Ferrell died of complications following a cardiac arrest on October 12 at the age of 77, Deadline reports. The veteran stage and television actress was surrounded by family in Sherman Oaks, California. Ferrell co-starred opposite Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer for 212 episodes of the CBS comedy Two and a Half Men as housekeeper Berta, a role which earned her two Emmy nominations for Supporting Actress in a Comedy in 2005 and 2007. After Two and a Half Men ended in 2015, Ferrell continued to work in sitcoms, playing Shirley on Netflix’s The Ranch. Ferrell got her start in theater, acting off-Broadway and earning a Drama Desk Award and Obie Award for Best Actress for her role in The Sea Horse in 1974. Ferrell’s first starring film role was in Heartland, before acting in films including Network, Erin Brokovich, and Edward Scissorhands. She would later work again with Tim Burton, providing a voice in 2012’s Frankenweenie. Among her extensive credits was the role of Susan Bloom on LA Law, which earned her an Emmy nomination, for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1992.

According to People, Ferrell was hospitalized in May “after feeling ill” went into cardiac arrest in the ICU. After four weeks, she was transferred to a long-term care facility and was on a respirator. Ferrell is survived by her husband Arnie Anderson and her daughter, Samantha.