The Darkest Timeline Continues As Cops Resumes Production

Photo: YouTube

Months after being canceled by the Paramount Network amid the nationwide protests from the Black Lives Matter movement, Cops is getting back in its doughnut-filled, patrol-car saddle. But not for too much longer. As first reported by THR and confirmed by local news affiliates, the long-running reality series has quietly resumed production in Spokane County, Washington, to film a few more episodes to “fulfill commitments” to overseas territories. In simpler terms, this means Cops will be shooting these episodes due to a strict production contract, and they won’t be available to watch in the United States. “We are pleased they have decided to return, highlighting the outstanding work our deputies provide to all of you,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release to THR. Crews will be present in the county until early November, so until then, maybe pull a Frasier and go to the Seattle metropolitan area instead.