Watch the Perfectly Timed Trailer for COVID Documentary Totally Under Control

Talk about timing. On October 2, after President Donald Trump tweeted that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, Neon dropped the trailer for Totally Under Control, a documentary filmed in secrecy over the past five months about the Trump administration’s failures in handling the coronavirus pandemic. In the trailer, “countless scientists, medical professionals, and government officials” are interviewed through layers of protective PPE as they talk about how “political leaders caused avoidable death and destruction.” The Inventor director Alex Gibney helms this Doc-tober surprise, which will be released on demand October 13 and on Hulu October 20.

