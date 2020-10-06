Dave Chappelle and David Letterman Talk Police Brutality

David Letterman’s Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, returns this month with a batch of new episodes, and they’re unsurprisingly pretty big gets. The new season will feature interviews with Dave Chappelle, Kim Kardashian West, Lizzo, and Robert Downey Jr., and the streaming network just released the first trailer with a couple sneak peeks of what to expect. Notably, Letterman’s interview with Chappelle appears to include a discussion of his surprise release of a new stand-up set titled 8:46 during the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests in mid-June. “I was shocked that nobody ever talked about what it feels like to watch a man get murdered that way by a man in a police uniform,” Chappelle tells Letterman in the trailer. “But I don’t want retroactive justice — I don’t want you to get him after I’m dead — I want you to stop it.”

The trailer features some other serious moments as well, including Kardashian West breaking down into tears and Lizzo opening up about dealing with criticism in response to the simple fact of her loving herself onstage and off: “People were like ‘How dare she love herself? How could she?’ … I know that I’m beautiful and successful, so ha! Make fun of me now!” Of course, there are some sillier moments too, like Kardashian West teaching Letterman what AirDrop is, Lizzo teaching Letterman how to play the flute, Downey Jr. introducing Letterman to his alpacas, and Chappelle asking Letterman if he smokes weed.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction returns to Netflix on Wednesday, October 21.