Photo: Gramercy Pictures

The cast of Dazed and Confused have big plans for you next Sunday, but don’t worry, there is little to no hazing involved. According to Entertainment Weekly, Parker Posey, Adam Goldberg, Anthony Rapp, Joey Lauren Adams, Ben Affleck and the film’s breakout star Matthew McConaughey will return (virtually) to their Lone Star stomping grounds to benefit March for Science and the Voto Latino Foundation as they get out the vote in Texas.

You will have to donate to watch the live table read of director Richard Linklater’s 1993 high school comedy, but donations of any amount are accepted. You can tune into the livestream, which kicks off Sunday, October 11 at 7:30 ET, here, and also, if you haven’t already, please register to vote. If you don’t, you will be viciously paddled by a furious, paint-covered Ben Affleck. Morally-speaking, we mean.