Demi Lovato Drops Anti-Trump Anthem, ‘Commander in Chief’

While some celebrities have a direct line to the reality star–in–chief, Demi Lovato is airing out her grievances with an open letter. The “Still Have Me” singer’s latest single, “Commander in Chief,” is more than just a callout to President Donald Trump and all his violent ineptitude — it’s a reminder that his critics are not going to back down. “But you can’t get enough of shutting down systems for personal gain/ Fighting fires with fliers and praying for rain/ Do you get off on pain? We’re not pawns in your game,” she addressed the president directly. In the chorus, she doesn’t mince words: “We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying/ While you line your pockets deep/ Commander in Chief, how does it feel to still be able to breathe?” After the anger and confusion comes action. “Commander in Chief” encourages listeners to “fight for what’s right” and “stand our ground.” And that includes — but doesn’t stop at — voting. The Finneas-produced song, written in collaboration with Julia Michaels, Eren Cannata, and Justin Tranter, is part of an effort to get fans to vote in the presidential election this year. Lovato will perform the world premiere of “Commander in Chief” at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on October 14 at 8 p.m. ET, just ahead of the music video drop. Stream Demi Lovato’s “FDT,” “Commander in Chief” now.

Update, October 14 at 11:00 a.m.: In case you couldn’t tell from the lyrics, Demi Lovato does not care what Trump supporters think of her. The singer made that clear while responding to a “fan” who commented on her Instagram to say they’re “ashamed to be a Lovatic” now, especially when their family is Republican. Ms. Lovato had time. The singer replied to the criticism and then posted a screenshot on her Instagram story — just in case anybody else wanted smoke. Read her response in its full glory and think twice before trying to silence a woman unafraid to use her voice:

“You do understand as a celebrity, I have a right to political views as well? Or did you forget that we aren’t just around to entertain people for our entire lives.. that we are citizens of the same country and we are humans with opinions as well? The difference between me and type of artist you WANT and EXPECT me to be (but I’m sorry honey that will never BE me 😂) I literally don’t care if this ruins my career. This isn’t about that. My career isn’t about that. I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I’m putting it out even at the risk of losing fans. I take integrity in my work over sales any day. As much as I would like to be sad that I disappointed you, I’m too busy being bummed that you expect me, a queer Hispanic woman, to silence my views/beliefs in order to please my audience. i.e., your family.”