Disney Wants You to Take a Ride On Their Upcoming Space Mountain Movie

Since 1975, Disney World’s Space Mountain has tried to capture the mind-bending dichotomy of both being in space and being on a mountain, an inherent contradiction we hope is present in the newly-announced feature project based on the iconic ride. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney is attempting to give the galaxy-themed indoor rollercoaster the Pirates of the Caribbean treatment by developing a Space Mountain movie. Joby Harold, who has written King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Zack Snyder’s upcoming Army of the Dead movie, and Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, will pen the screenplay, as well as produce with his wife and partner Tory Tunnell.

As anyone who has been to the Tomorrowland classic at Disney World, or at Disneyland, which acquired its own Space Mountain in 1977, can attest, Space Mountain itself doesn’t feature any characters or storyline, so the sky is literally the limit when it comes to what the the movie might look like. That being said, the film will reportedly be a live-action “family adventure,” so if anyone is able to hear you scream in space after all, it’ll presumably be a scream of happiness.