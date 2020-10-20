A Willow Series Will Journey to Disney+

Warwick Davis will be back as Willow from Willow in the upcoming Willow. Photo: Metro Goldwyn-Mayer

Before there was Baby Yoda, there was … the baby from Willow. That’s the thinking, maybe, we guess (why not?), behind Disney’s announcement that it has ordered a series adaptation of the high-fantasy Lucasfilm adventure movie Willow for its Disney+ streaming service. This series will take place in the same medievalish fantasy world conceived by George Lucas and director Ron Howard for the 1988 original, and Howard will return to this series to executive produce. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu will also be an executive producer and direct the pilot episode, which was penned by Solo writer Jonathan Kasdan. Warwick Davis will return to reprise his role as the heroic Willow Ufgood. Disney said in a release that the “production plans to return to the dramatic and enchanted landscapes of Wales, where much of the original film was shot.” Ah, yes. Dramatic and enchanted.