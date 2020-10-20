Dominic West. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for dun

Charles and Diana’s marriage is strong and they’re very much still together. Thank you. According to Variety, Dominic West is in talks to play Prince Charles in the last two seasons of The Crown. The British actor, who would probably have to do something elaborate to his ears to be convincing in the part, is best known for playing McNulty in The Wire, having many affairs in The Affair, and recently being photographed with Lily James in Rome on a scooter before returning to his wife in England and insisting that everything is a-okay. What a fun time for the news to leak that he might play another famously unfaithful person! Variety claims that West is in “late-stage discussions” to play Charles in the final fifth and sixth seasons of the drama, though Netflix declined to comment or confirm reports of his casting to Vulture.

If West is indeed cast, he’d star across from Elizabeth Debicki’s very tall Diana (she’s four inches taller than West), as well as Imelda Staunton as QEII, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. The show is yet to cast its next Camilla, with whom West would have flirty conversations about tampons. West would replace Josh O’Connor as the prince, who will abdicate his role after the upcoming fourth season of the show, which covers the 1980s, including Charles’s whirlwind romance with Diana, played there by Emma Corrin, and the very quick realization that it was not meant to last.