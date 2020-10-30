Dua Lipa Teams Up With Belgian Singer Angèle On New Track ‘Fever’

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Ariana Grande is not the only pop princess releasing new music just in time for All Hallow’s Eve. On Thursday, October 29, Dua Lipa dropped her latest in a string of collaborations, “Fever,” featuring Belgium singer Angèle. The sultry track is sung half in English and half in French. “I’ve got a fever, so can you check / Hand on my forehead, kiss my neck / And when you touch me baby I turn red / I’ve got a fever, so can you check,” sings Dua Lipa before Angèle takes over the second verse in French. Dua Lipa is no stranger to collaborations having dropped a remixed version of her sophomore studio album, Future Nostalgia, this past August. Club Future Nostalgia saw Dua Lipa joining forces with The Blessed Madonna, Masters at Work, Mr. Fingers, Mark Ronson, Yaeji, Moodymann, more. Stream “Fever” below and see if Dua Lipa’s temperature rises (in a fun way, not a coronavirus way) when singing with newcomer Angèle.