Eboni K. Williams Will Be RHONY’s First Black Housewife

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

After 12 seasons, The Real Housewives of New York City will welcome its first Black cast member. People confirmed that Eboni K. Williams will join the long-running Bravo series, a flagship of the Real Housewives franchise, for its 13th season. “NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” Williams told People in a statement. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before. Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.” Williams is currently a host on Sean “Diddy” Combs’s Revolt Black News and has also contributed to Fox Sports and Fox News. She also has a law degree, which is sure to give her the upper hand in all the arguments to come.

Williams’s casting comes after Bravo and the Real Housewives have come under fire for allegations of racism, both for having multiple all-white Housewives series and for the treatment of Black housewives on Real Housewives of Atlanta and Potomac. Bravo’s newest addition, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, is notable for entering the franchise with a relatively diverse cast, including the first Black Muslim housewife, Jen Shah.

Tinsley Mortimer left RHONY in the middle of the season, and Dorinda Medley announced at the end of season 12 that she would not be returning. That potentially leaves another apple to be given out ahead of next season, unless Bravo is going for an intimate five-housewife season for, you know, social distancing and all.